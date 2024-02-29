Panthers ownership scores ‘D’ grade over turf decision, survey says

CHARLOTTE — New survey results reveal what Carolina Panthers players think of the organization and its ownership.

It’s part of an annual report card conducted by the NFL Players Union.

Responding players issued the best grades for the training staff and former head coach Frank Reich.

Both received an “A-minus” grade.

The lowest grade was issued for Panthers’ ownership with a “D.”

The major factor in that score was owner David Tepper’s decision to change the stadium surface from natural grass to turf, according to the survey.

The results indicated that 100% of the players who responded said they preferred to play on grass.

