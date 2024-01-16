Panthers practice bubble taken down, upgraded training facilities in the works

CHARLOTTE — The area around the Bank of America Stadium looks pretty different after the practice bubble was taken down in early January.

A team spokesman said they removed the bubble, officially known as the Atrium Health Dome, in the second week of January.

The Panthers said taking down the practice bubble is part of a larger effort to upgrade practice and training facilities.

This comes a month after they said they’re moving the annual training camp from South Carolina to Charlotte.

With the change, the team will have three full-length practice fields instead of one.

In December, the Panthers said announced they were going to donate the dome. They haven’t said who will receive it.

