Panthers training camp moving to Charlotte from SC

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers will host their training camp in Charlotte this upcoming offseason.

BIG CHANGES AHEAD - The #Panthers

will hold its next training camp in Charlotte.



The team will also remove the Atrium Health Dome at the end of the season to start work on new practice fields. @wsoctv — DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) December 6, 2023

The team normally holds the camp in Spartanburg, South Carolina. But on Wednesday, they announced the move, saying it follows a trend in the NFL to remain at team headquarters, which streamlines operations.

According to panthers.com, only six teams in the league, including the Panthers, had training camp away from their facilities in 2023.

Aside from the 2020 offseason, the Panthers have held training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg.

The team is still working on fan accommodations.

The team will be making changes to the practice facility in Charlotte ahead of the training camp. The practice bubble, called the Atrium Health Dome, will be removed at the end of the season next month to begin renovations.

Right now, the team has a full outdoor field and about three quarters of another. After the upgrades, the team will have three full-length practice fields. The goal is to rotate between them to minimize wear.

The team plans to donate the practice bubble.

(WATCH BELOW: Panthers host 5th annual ‘Joy to the Carolinas’)

Panthers host 5th annual ‘Joy to the Carolinas’

©2023 Cox Media Group