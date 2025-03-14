Panthers to present rezoning petition for BOA Stadium renovations to city council

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will present to the Charlotte City Council on Monday.

The team’s rezoning petition for the Bank of America Stadium renovation is on the agenda.

The renovation project hasn’t changed; this is a technical rezoning.

The current stadium’s zoning goes back to the 1990s and needs to be updated in alignment with the city’s unified development ordinance.

Charlotte City Council will take a vote in the coming months.

