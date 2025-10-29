Panthers QB Bryce Young returns to practice after missing last week’s game with ankle injury

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and the team is optimistic he might be able to play on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Young sat out Carolina’s 40-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday with an ankle injury, the first game he has missed this season.

“Bryce had a really good day and we are going to take it each day,” Panthers coach Dave Canales said. “We are going to push it a little more. We had a little bit of a modified mode at practice today, but he handled the load. Tomorrow we will push it again and we will make a decision in the next couple of days. But he looked good.”

Andy Dalton, who started for Young on Sunday, did not practice because of a sprained thumb.

Young had won three straight starts before missing the Bills game.

Canales said that right tackle Taylor Moton got a good report on his injured knee and there is optimism he might play against the Packers after leaving last week’s game.

Moton did not practice, but the plan is to amp up his load this week at practice and make a determination on his status later in the week.

Outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen (ankle) missed practice and is not expected to play this week. Center Cade Mays (ankle), linebacker Trevin Wallace (shoulder) and safety Nick Scott (groin) did not practice either.

Canales also confirmed that guard Brady Christensen’s season is over after he underwent surgery on Wednesday to repair a torn Achilles tendon sustained in the loss to the Bills.

