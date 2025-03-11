Panthers release Pro-Bowl running back

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers released veteran running back Miles Sanders on Tuesday, ahead of the new league year, the team announced on Tuesday.

Sanders joined the Panthers as a free agent in 2023 and spent two seasons with the team. During his tenure, he recorded 184 carries for 637 yards and three touchdowns, along with 51 catches for 302 yards and one touchdown.

Sanders earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 2022.

Chuba Hubbard has emerged as the Panthers’ starting running back, securing a long-term contract extension last fall. Despite Hubbard’s rise, Sanders played a crucial role late in the season, stepping up when Hubbard was injured. Sanders scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime during the season finale against Atlanta. The Panthers’ current roster includes running backs Chuba Hubbard, Jonathon Brooks, and Emani Bailey, providing depth at the position following Sanders’ departure.

