Panthers’ Rico Dowdle helps raises $44K for foster care after penalty

CHARLOTTE — NFL running back Rico Dowdle has turned a penalty into a positive by raising over $44,000 for the Children’s Home Society of North Carolina after being fined for a celebration during the Panthers-Packers game nearly two weeks ago.

The Children’s Home Society of North Carolina, which has been placing children with adoptive families since 1902, received the donation from Dowdle’s fundraising campaign. The campaign, sparked by Dowdle’s NFL fine, has significantly increased the organization’s reach and awareness.

“When people with influence speak up, children without a voice get heard,” said Mikaila Hopper, a family recruitment specialist and former foster child. “That’s something that I think everybody should take with them.”

The fundraising effort, known as ‘Two Pumps,’ was a creative response to Dowdle’s NFL fine for his on-field celebration.

This initiative not only raised substantial funds but also brought attention to the challenges faced by children in need of homes.

Mikaila Hopper, who experienced 23 placements before aging out of foster care, highlighted the dire situation many children face, such as sleeping in DSS offices or hospital beds. She emphasized the importance of using influence to help children in the community.

The Children’s Home Society expressed gratitude for the donation, noting that it provides hope and healing for the children they serve. The campaign has also expanded their reach from millions to billions, potentially impacting children across the country.

Rico Dowdle’s initiative has not only provided financial support but also shone a light on the critical needs of children in foster care.

