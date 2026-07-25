Panthers safety Trevon Moehrig discusses team response to Nic Scourton’s injury

CHARLOTTE — Friday marked day two of training camp for the Carolina Panthers, and it was the first time the team took the field since linebacker Nic Scourton tore his ACL Thursday.

Channel 9 sports director Phil Orban spoke to safety Trevon Moehrig about the reaction from the team.

“It’s super unfortunate, like I said; we knew the work he put in all offseason grinding, working his butt off, and he said it perfectly: it’s God’s timing, and we all believe in that for us; it’s just to come out and keep the energy up, just to keep working, keep grinding,” Moehrig said. “Season time, we got games coming up quick, and we got to get better every day and work towards that, so that was the mindset.”

Moehrig also said he feels comfortable in the second year of the defensive scheme and system.

“I feel comfortable; I feel really good. I feel like I’m in a good spot right now. Obviously still got to get better every day,” Mpehrig said. “Things are slowing down, and yeah, it’s great to be back out here with the guys playing football.”

The Panthers are gearing up for the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio, against the Arizona Cardinals on August 6th.

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