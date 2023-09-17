Panthers sign new cornerback, starter injured

CHARLOTTE — Sam Webb, 25, was signed as the Carolina Panthers new cornerback.

The change in the Panther’s roster comes after Jaycee Horn suffered from a hamstring injury in last Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Webb was an undrafted rookie for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022. Last season, he played in every game and started in three games.

He was released form the Raiders in 2023, but was able to return as a member of the practice squad.

(WATCH BELOW: Panthers LB Shaq Thompson’s evolution as team captain)

Panthers LB Shaq Thompson’s evolution as team captain

©2023 Cox Media Group