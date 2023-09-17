Local

Panthers sign new cornerback, starter injured

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Carolina Panthers (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Sam Webb, 25, was signed as the Carolina Panthers new cornerback.

The change in the Panther’s roster comes after Jaycee Horn suffered from a hamstring injury in last Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

ALSO READ: Duke’s Mayo becomes the “Official Mayo of the Carolina Panthers”

Webb was an undrafted rookie for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022. Last season, he played in every game and started in three games.

He was released form the Raiders in 2023, but was able to return as a member of the practice squad.

(WATCH BELOW: Panthers LB Shaq Thompson’s evolution as team captain)

Panthers LB Shaq Thompson’s evolution as team captain

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read