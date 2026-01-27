Local

Panthers wide receiver to host meet and greet at new restaurant in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette will host a meet and greet at the grand opening of Guthrie’s new location in Monroe on Tuesday.

The event will include a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by a photo-only meet and greet with attendees.

Guthrie’s, a chicken-finger-only concept, is expanding in the Carolinas with this being its fifth new location.

The restaurant will provide approximately 60 new jobs to the area.

Guthrie’s new location is at 2200 West Roosevelt Boulevard. The ribbon-cutting ceremony starts at 4 p.m. followed by the meet and greet, which ends at 6 p.m.

