Paramedic helps buy medical supplies for Helene victims

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Warm clothes, batteries, and cleaning supplies are some of the most requested items heading to western North Carolina. But access to medication could be the difference between life and death.

The days are long and the shifts are exhausting, but Katie Currin said being a Cabarrus County community paramedic is worth the sacrifice.

“I love being able to help people. It’s very fulfilling,” she said

Now, she’s helping beyond Cabarrus County lines. After seeing images of western North Carolina decimated by Helene, Currin knew she had to do something.

