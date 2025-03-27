Video of student attacking classmate at Ashbrook High under investigation

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A disturbing incident involving a student attacking another student at Ashbrook High School is under investigation by the Gaston County Police Department.

The incident, which was captured on video, showed one student hitting a classmate at least two times.

That video then began circulating on social media, sparking concerns among parents and grandparents.

“Well, when I saw that video, it was very mean and very cruel, and I wish that didn’t happen to that kid,” said Mekhi Payne, a sophomore at Ashbrook.

“It’s a terrible thing for a kid like that, especially at this school. I would have never thought that would happen; my daughter goes here,” said Larry Pigett, a parent.

Police have confirmed that they are investigating the incident, but no arrests or charges have been made so far.

The fact that the victim is said online to be a child with special needs has particularly resonated with Suzanne Allgire, who also has a grown son with special needs.

“I just think there needs to be more awareness of special needs students and their needs,” said Allgire.

The police are limited in what they can disclose about the case because both participants are juveniles.

