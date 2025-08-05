Parents push for changes after deceased students’ names omitted from graduation

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — After their late children’s names weren’t read at Union County graduations, two mothers are fighting to make sure students are honored in the future.

Before the start of this school year, parents are asking the board to revisit graduation guidelines. Channel 9’s Gina Esposito learned that the district is considering changes after two parents spoke up in June.

A Union County family told Channel 9 they’re asking for gowns to be draped over chairs at graduation ceremonies to honor students who have died. Union County Public Schools said it’s reviewing that and other suggestions, and plans to have an updated guideline by the start of the school year.

Leslie Stanfield’s son Christopher, who was 17-years-old when he died in a car crash, never got the opportunity to walk across the stage at graduation last spring.

“They had a moment of silence I guess that lasted two to three minutes, about three minutes and that was it,” said Stanfield. “So my eyes welled up in tears because I just felt like he wasn’t really honored, it felt like he didn’t exist or he didn’t have meaning.”

Tonight, Stanfield said she plans to address the Union County School Board in hopes that changes can be made to the district’s graduation guidelines. The school district said they have to be sensitive to all families, including those who ask that loved ones not be mentioned at graduation.

“Perhaps each principal at the school individually reaching out and speaking with that family that has experienced that and ask them how would your child to be honored?” said Stanfield.

Tina Sykes-Mosley is the founder of Mothers Advocating for Real Change and Unwavering Support, or M.A.R.C.U.S., a group that supports families of homicide victims.

“It’s simple, I don’t know why we are even having a discussion about it,” Sykes-Mosley said. “This is a no-brainer. Honor every student.”

Sykes-Mosley has been calling on others to show up tonight at the Union County Board of Education meeting. She wants the names of deceased students to be read aloud during roll call at graduation.

Stanfield said she believes speaking out is what Christopher would have wanted.

“I feel he’s hugging me and I feel he is hugging all of us trying to see this through.” said Stanfield.

A district spokesperson said the school board can’t make changes to the graduation guidelines. They said it’s being driven by student support staff, which includes mental health specialists. Channel 9 was told that the group is also consulting with an organization that makes recommendations to school districts on how to handle these situations.

The Union County Board of Education meeting starts tonight at 7:00 p.m. at the Professional Development Center.

