Parents scramble after south Charlotte private school announces closure

CHARLOTTE — Several parents at a south Charlotte private school messaged Channel 9’s Erika Jackson over Christmas break worried about what’s next for their students’ education.

More than 200 students at Calvary Christian Academy will have to find a new school for next year because it’s closing at the end of the school year. The school is connected to Calvary Church on Pineville-Matthews Road.

Parent Elizabeth Fichtman said the education there is perfect for both her daughters.

“It was just an amazing, supportive, grace-based learning environment that was truly individualized,” Fichtman said.

Church officials told Jackson that plans for the school would require a larger space off Calvary’s campus.

They couldn’t find a new, long-term, permanent home for CCA in south Charlotte, so the K-10 academy will close.

“It did seem very abrupt from, ‘We have leads. We have schools, locations for the school to move to,’ to a week before Christmas break, finding out, actually, ‘No, there’s no school. We’re indefinitely closing,’” Fichtman said.

In a statement on CCA’s website, the school’s board of directors said the decision was not made lightly.

Fichtman said she’s working with other parents to find a new home not only for Calvary Christian Academy’s students but also for its teachers and staff.

“I know there’s groups of parents that are looking at doing a co-op situation,” she said. “We and a couple of others are having conversations with another potential location that may work. That we’re hopeful for.”

If you would like to join that conversation to find a new location, email: elizabeth.fichtman@gmail.com

The school has grown quickly since it opened. It started as an independent school named The Oaks Christian School in 2018.

Calvary Christian Academy took its place in 2022 opening with 77 students.

There are now more than 200 enrolled.

