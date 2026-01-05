South Charlotte Christian school to close

CHARLOTTE — Calvary Christian Academy, located at 5801 Pineville-Matthews Road Charlotte, announced it will close at the end of the 2025-2026 school year. The school is connected to Calvary Church.

“It represents a sober and honest assessment of our circumstances and a commitment to lead with transparency, stewardship, and care for our staff, students, and families,” reads a statement on the CCA website.

The school board said the decision was not made lightly.

The board shared its appreciation for its students, staff, faculty, and families.

