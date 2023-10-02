Violence in Chester County schools prompts special meeting where parents can’t comment

CHESTER, S.C. — Parents in Chester County won’t have the floor to comment on recent school safety issues during Monday’s special meeting.

Two incidents in late September prompted the county to announce a special meeting to address school safety.

Parents left comments on the Facebook post expressing their discontent with the closed nature of the meeting.

In the same week in late September, five people were arrested in two separate incidents at Chester County Schools.

On Sept. 27, a fight led to false rumors of a shooting at Great Falls High School, prompting a lockdown.

The three men arrested were all above the typical age of a high schooler, ranging from 20 to 29 years old. Parents expressed their concerns regarding how they got on campus at all.

“These kids, they’re supposed to be safe,” Gloria Walls said. “And how can you get inside of a schoolhouse that’s supposed to be locked down at all times? You guys have security.”

The next day, the mother of a student went into a bathroom at Chester High School to fight with her daughter.

Both the mother and her daughter were arrested.

This article will be updated after the meeting.

(WATCH: Mother goes to school, engages in fight between daughter, student)

Mother goes to school, engages in fight between daughter, student

©2023 Cox Media Group