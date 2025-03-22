Parents upset they weren’t notified after disturbance at middle school

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested and charged a 38-year-old man after he allegedly disrupted students at a middle school and assaulted a school resource officer.

“I mean, it’s a concern for sure,” said parent Mitchell Stover.

Parents who Channel 9 spoke with said they weren’t notified about the incident that happened at 5 p.m. Thursday at Whitewater Middle School in west Charlotte.

Court documents say Jahod Isaac was yelling loudly disrupting students in study hall.

He also allegedly disturbed visiting student-athletes at the school’s track meet.

“School is supposed to be safe and this is the reason why parents allow their children to bring phones to school, for safety reasons,” said parent Laketia McClain.

McClain, whose son attends the school, said she was disappointed that she didn’t hear from school officials.

“You can text me,” the mother said. “You can email me and ParentSquare me for everything else, but things of safety no, they don’t let us.”

Whitewater Middle School

At some point, police were called in as the SRO was trying to control the situation.

Isaac allegedly slapped the SRO’s hand away, which led to the assault charge.

Court records didn’t indicate if Isaac is a parent but on his jail sheet, he has a Las Vegas address.

Parents said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools should have told them about what happened.

“It’s not getting fixed. We’ve had issues like this before,” Stover said.

“You want us to communicate by any means necessary. We demand the same respect,” McClain said.

Isaac was charged with disorderly conduct and assault on a government official.

Channel 9 reached out to CMS to ask if there was any communication with parents.

We are still waiting for a response.

