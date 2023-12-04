Parents upset with Cabarrus Co. middle school response to laced treats incident

CONCORD, N.C. — A Cabarrus County school board meeting is scheduled for Monday night, three days after students say they accidentally ate laced Rice Krispies Treats at school.

On Friday, an eighth grade class was having a snack party when some students allegedly ate laced Rice Krispies Treats, landing several students in the emergency room. Parents told Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz they’re upset about how the school handled the whole situation.

One student, Alicyn Morphis, and her mother said Friday that Alicyn said she had no idea the snacks were laced, and that she started feeling strange about an hour later.

“I noticed the shaking, the light headedness, the blurry vision that you can’t focus on and I felt really hot,” Alicyn said.

“She came in the ambulance with two other people,” Melissa Morphis said. “I followed almost right behind them -- her heart rate at the school right before I got there was super high, like 183.”

Parents said there was no communication or apology from the school. The district released a statement Friday, saying “Cabarrus County Schools can confirm that several students at C.C. Griffin Middle School were treated by the school staff this afternoon for negative reactions related to ingesting an unknown substance.”

The district said seven students were taken to the hospital to be observed out of an abundance of caution.

Some parents told Goetz their kids have been suspended for no reason, but the district wouldn’t comment on that last week.

>> The school board meeting is scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m. and Channel 9 will monitor to see if Friday’s incident will come up.

