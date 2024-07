CHARLOTTE — One person died late Sunday afternoon after a collision in north Charlotte, police said.

The incident happened at Statesville Avenue and Alma Court.

MEDIC said a pedestrian was struck at that location and had life-threatening injuries. However, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department did not specify if the crash involved a pedestrian.

Channel 9 is asking if a pedestrian died in the incident.

Inbound Statesville Avenue at Carmine Street is blocked.

