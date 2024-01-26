Family grieves after 2 Charlotte women killed in Florida wreck

CHARLOTTE — Family and friends are grieving the deaths of a mother and daughter from Charlotte who were killed in a crash while vacationing in Florida.

Naomi Baril thinks her sister Sarah Marim and her partner Svetlana Zabolotnaia are soulmates.

“They do anything for each other, and they really connect in every way emotionally. They’re just the bravest women I know,” Baril said.

Baril believes their bravery is unmatched.

Baril said Zabolotnaia, and Zabolotnaia’s sister, Irina Zavtur, mother, Galina Jijina, and Marim were on vacation in Florida.

A driver of a sedan going the wrong way hit their SUV head-on on Jan. 4, troopers said.

Zavtur, Jijina, and the driver of the sedan died.

There were open alcohol containers in the sedan, Florida troopers said.

Baril said she is heartbroken.

“They were doing this for Irina for her 51st birthday,” she said. “And they were half an hour away from the Airbnb when they got hit by the other driver.”

Baril said Marim and Zabolotnaia are still in a hospital in Daytona Beach.

She said they have many broken bones. Fortunately, they’re expected to survive.

“They both have had their spines fused together,” Baril said. “And one of the PTs said they would be paraplegic if they didn’t. So, they have a lot of a lot of recovering in that aspect.”

Baril said their recovery will continue in Charlotte after a medical transport to the home they shared with Zavtur and Jijina.

She said neighbors are stepping up to help with their healing.

“They’re blessed,” Baril said. “They have the support at home, and I just hope that people can, you know, keep on supporting because they’re going to need it in so many ways.”

Zabolotnaia and Marim’s families said their medical bills are piling up.

