Pastor of historic Charlotte church fired after year-long investigation

CHARLOTTE — The senior pastor at the First Presbyterian Church of Charlotte was fired following a year-long investigation into misconduct.

First Presbyterian Church of Charlotte sent an email to its congregants on Wednesday that its investigation had found pastor Pen Peery had “inappropriate online behavior and extramarital affairs,” the Charlotte Observer reports.

The church said that Peery had admitted to the allegations. The misconduct had been going on for five years, the church said, and did not involve church members or children.

In the email, the church told congregants that Peery received two charges of adultery and two charges of wrongful concealment.

The Charlotte Observer reports that Peery has been censured. He is not allowed to work in ministry for at least three years. He will be working with a counselor and an accountability team.

