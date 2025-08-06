Dozens of bullets hit Charlotte home in 2 shootings days apart

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Dozens of bullets were fired into a northeast Charlotte home during two shootings this week, leaving a woman hurt and neighbors fearing for their safety.

“When we walked outside, there were cops all over. There were I think, like 50 gunshots over here,” said a neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified.

Channel 9 spoke with several neighbors on Wednesday.

They said both shootings were connected to a home on Olive Coast Street.

“I have never seen this,” a neighbor said. “This is wild. I’ve never seen more than 30, 40 bullet holes. It is pathetic. When I first moved into this neighborhood, it was safe.”

The first shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday, according to police reports.

A 24-year-old woman was shot and survived. The report also stated a cat was shot and killed.

Six other people were also listed as victims in the shooting. Many of them were women in their 20s. None were hit by bullets.

More shots were fired, hitting two homes just after midnight on Tuesday, police reports said.

Neighbors said the back of the home on Olive Court seemed to be the target.

There were bullet holes and shattered glass at the back of the home on Wednesday morning.

“Other neighbors are planning to leave,” a neighbor said. “It’s relatively unsafe now. I don’t feel safe around here.”

Neighborhood residents are on edge. One said they are buying security cameras.

Another said he’s speaking with his realtor about moving.

He said a woman ran to his home after the first shooting looking for help.

“She fell to the floor,” he said. “She came in crying. She knocked on the door. She was crying because she thought that the gunshots were directed to her.”

Another neighbor said he came over and checked on those girls after that shooting.

They were shaken.

The investigation is ongoing.

No additional details have been made available.

