Pat’s Place opens new therapy office in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Pat’s Place, the only child advocacy center in the county, is expanding its capacity. The organization’s new therapy office, called the Healing Center, will be located on Woodridge Center Drive.

It will offer help, as well as help to children affected by trauma.

Adam Levine, the clinical director for the center, told Channel 9 that they see children from ages three to eighteen.

“We experience trauma in different ways. So, we have to make sure we’re not using a one-size-fits-all, approach,” Levine said.

Levine explained that the children they treat are victims of criminal investigations.

“Sexual abuse or allegations of sexual abuse. We deal a lot with physical abuse, domestic violence, and negligence,” Levine elaborated.

The facility will be made up of individual and group therapy rooms, forensic interviews, advocacy support, and medical exams.

Chef Executive Officer Andrew Oliver said the majority of the cases they see are at the Pat’s Place East Boulevard location. This is why they wanted to have a presence in the area.

“We wanted to be in West Charlotte, where we’re already seeing a lot of kids, but where there weren’t a lot of resources for children who have experienced trauma,” Oliver explained.

Oliver went on to say that the goal is to have children leave their facilities with hope for the future, despite what they have experienced.

“We’re trying to interrupt that cycle because children can and do heal from trauma,” he elaborated.

