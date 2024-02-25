Local

Pedestrian hit, killed in Gastonia near gas station

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

GASTONIA, N.C. — One person died after being by a car in Gastonia on Saturday night.

Officials say the incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Highway 74 near Market Street.

The names of the victim and driver involved have not been released.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

