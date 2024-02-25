Pedestrian hit, killed in Gastonia near gas station

GASTONIA, N.C. — One person died after being by a car in Gastonia on Saturday night.
Cramerton pedestrian struck fatality. Hwy 74 in front of McAdenville Motors. @WBTV_News @wsoctv @colemanreports pic.twitter.com/FpAcvQZGnF— Gaston County Scanner Radio (@GastonScanner) February 25, 2024
Officials say the incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Highway 74 near Market Street.
The names of the victim and driver involved have not been released.
