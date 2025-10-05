Pedestrian struck in Huntersville, MEDIC says

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A pedestrian was struck in Huntersville Sunday afternoon, MEDIC said.
MEDIC responded to a call on McCoy Road and Beatties Ford Road around 2:40 p.m.
When they arrived, they treated one person with life-threatening injuries. That patient was transported to the hospital.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
