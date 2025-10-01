Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle outside Cleveland County fair

SHELBY, N.C. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon outside the Cleveland County Agricultural Fair, police said.

East Marion Street in Shelby is closed in both directions near South Post Road due to the incident.

The female was crossing the road at about 2:45 p.m., police said.

She was taken to a hospital but died.

No additional details have been made available.

