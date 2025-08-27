Pedestrian struck, killed in Gastonia crash

GASTONIA, N.C. — A pedestrian was struck and killed in Gastonia Wednesday morning, according to Gaston County Emergency Medical Services.
The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Union Road.
The road was blocked until around 8:20 a.m. while police investigated the crash.
North Carolina State Highway Patrol officers are also on scene.
Channel 9 is asking for more information on the victim and what contributed to the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
