Pedestrian struck, killed in Gastonia crash

GASTONIA, N.C. — A pedestrian was struck and killed in Gastonia Wednesday morning, according to Gaston County Emergency Medical Services.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Union Road.

The road was blocked until around 8:20 a.m. while police investigated the crash.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol officers are also on scene.

Channel 9 is asking for more information on the victim and what contributed to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

