Pedestrian struck in Monroe, police investigating

MONROE, N.C. — A pedestrian was injured in a crash in Monroe Sunday night, police say.

The Monroe Police Department is investigating the incident, which involved a vehicle striking 28-year-old Tyler Stegall as he crossed West Roosevelt Boulevard. toward QuikTrip.

Witnesses and the driver involved reported that the driver attempted to avoid Stegall but was unable to do so in time.

Stegall was transported to Atrium Health in Charlotte for medical treatment and is expected to survive his injuries.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the primary cause of the collision was the pedestrian being in the roadway.

The Monroe Police Department has urged both pedestrians and motorists to stay alert and practice safe habits, especially after dark.

