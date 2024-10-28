‘People are fired up’: South Carolina sees big increase in early voter turnout

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The latest numbers show there’s a big interest among Palmetto State voters -- more people voted last week in South Carolina than during the entire early voting period in 2022.

Channel 9′s South Carolina Reporter Tina Terry went to a polling site Monday in Rock Hill and found it busy, once again.

“It was really convenient,” said Jeff Reiter, a voter in Rock Hill.

Reiter’s vote at the polling site is helping break records in the state of South Carolina. On Monday, state election officials reported more than 735,000 voters cast their ballots during early voting last week. That’s 27% more voters than the entire early voting period in 2022.

“I can believe it, it’s pretty obvious there is emotion in this one and people are fired up,” Reiter said.

Winthrop University political scientist Scott Huffman says several factors are at play this year. He says historically, turnout is higher in general elections, but the numbers also reveal a lot about voters this year.

“People are a lot more interested in this election; both sides see it as a truly existential-threat election,” Huffman told Terry. “They’re both being told by their side that the other side will bring down the country.”

Huffman says the record setting has been going on nationwide.

“We are mirroring the cities around us with increased voting early in person,” Huffman said.

Holly Rice also voted Monday in Rock Hill, and she said the turnout is encouraging.

“Very hopeful that the country is moving in the right direction,” Rice said.

Early voting runs in South Carolina until Nov. 2, then voters will be able to cast their ballots on Nov. 5. You can find an early voting center near you at this link.

