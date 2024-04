CHARLOTTE — A car hit a pedestrian in Uptown Saturday night.

MEDIC says it happened around 9 p.m. on around 500 North Tryon Street.

The person has serious injuries from the crash and was taken to the hospital.

Channel 9 is working to learn the details and whether anyone will face charges.

(WATCH: Two hurt in southeast Charlotte crash, MEDIC says)

