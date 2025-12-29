EAST SPENCER, N.C. — The East Spencer Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in a homicide investigation involving the death of Tyrese James Stiller, who was found deceased on Aug. 13.

At approximately 12:25 a.m., officers responded to a home located at 310 Weant Street in East Spencer where Stiller was discovered.

Investigators are looking to identify a person of interest seen wearing a hoodie with a “Lil Durk” logo and carrying a backpack with reflective shoulder straps at the time of the incident.

Person of interest sought in East Spencer homicide case

Community members are urged to provide any information related to the investigation. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 866-639-5245 or the East Spencer Police Department directly at 704-636-7111.

