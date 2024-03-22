Police investigating death of man in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating the death of a man in northwest Charlotte early Friday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., police responded to an accident on Brookshire Boulevard near Interstate 85.

At the scene, the victim was pronounced deceased by MEDIC.

An investigation into the incident revealed that the man had injuries that were not consistent with the crash.

Witnesses told police that the man had been previously injured, collapsed in the street, and was then run over a short time later.

Police said they are investigating this incident as a homicide.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Cyclist hit, killed in southwest Charlotte hit-and-run; driver charged for leaving scene

Cyclist hit, killed in southwest Charlotte hit-and-run; driver charged for leaving scene

©2024 Cox Media Group