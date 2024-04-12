Person rescued from home after tree crashes onto it

HARRISBURG, N.C. — A massive tree fell on a home during severe weather Thursday night in Cabarrus County.

Rescuers had to pull at least one person from a home on Morris Drive in Harrisburg.

“They got inside and I guess you know assessed the situation and then they came back out,” said neighbor Frank Canup who witnessed the rescue. “They sawed out the side of the house and made a door where the window is and basically just carried them out of the house on the backboard.”

We are asking how the person is doing.

