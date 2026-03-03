Person seriously hurt in north Charlotte house fire

CHARLOTTE — A person has been seriously hurt following a house fire in north Charlotte on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews said they responded to the home on Keswick Avenue just before 3:45 p.m.

At the scene, they found smoke showing but were able to get things under control within 5 minutes.

According to MEDIC, one person was treated for serious injuries before being transported to an area hospital.

However, the cause of the fire remains unknown, and no additional details have been made available.

