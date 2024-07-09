Person shot after allegedly firing at officers in Newton, police say

NEWTON, N.C. — A person has been shot after allegedly firing several shots at officers late Monday night, according to the Newton Police Department.

Police said they received a 911 hang-up at the Catawba Pines Apartments on East 1st Street just after 11:30 p.m.

At the scene, police found a group of people in the parking lot of the complex. While officers were trying to figure out who called 911 before hanging up, they made contact with a male who was holding a gun.

Police said that male then fired several shots at them after they asked him to drop the gun. A brief standoff ensued before officers returned fire, striking the male.

That male was then taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center before being airlifted to Atrium Health Medical Center in Charlotte. He is in critical condition, according to police.

The Newton Police Department said the officers and deputies involved in this incident have been placed on administrative leave. The investigation into the officer-involved shooting will be handled by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Newton Police Department at 828-465-7430.

