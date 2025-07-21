‘Very upset’: Investigation launched after video surfaces of groomer being aggressive toward dogs

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Warning: The video at the top of this webpage could be disturbing to some

Iredell County Animal Services has launched an investigation after videos surfaced of a local groomer acting aggressively toward multiple dogs.

A woman posted videos on Facebook that she said her sister took last month while working at Classy Critters Pet Resort and Spa in Mooresville.

Channel 9’s Erika Jackson spoke with that woman. She said she would like to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation.

She said she felt it was important to post the videos to protect other pets from abuse.

“I felt sick to my stomach, angry and very upset for someone to be allowed to do this,” the woman said.

The videos show a worker spinning a dog around by the neck and then slapping it several times. Another shows the worker punching a dog five times.

The woman who posted the videos said her sister worked at Classy Critters until Friday. And they wanted people to know what was happening behind closed doors.

“She had reported this verbally to the owner of the establishment, and after numerous times and nothing being done,” she said.

No one is facing any charges yet, but Classy Critters’ owner said the woman in the video is no longer employed there.

In a Facebook post, the owner said the behavior in the video is “totally unacceptable.”

One customer, Tracy Deal, said she plans to continue taking her pet to Classy Critters’ Grooming.

“As an owner, you tried to hire the best quality staff people in there, but you can’t watch them all the time,” Deal said.

The woman who posted the videos told Jackson she just hoped to spread some awareness.

“I just want to see some accountability, and I hope that in the future, she does something about her employees doing stuff like this,” she said.

Iredell County Animal Services said it’s aware of the videos and there is an active investigation. No one has been arrested or charged.

