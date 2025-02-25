PGA Championship returns to Quail Hollow in May

CHARLOTTE — In just a couple of months, the world’s top golfers will return at Quail Hollow. The PGA Championship is returning for the second time in less than a decade. Tournament officials say the investment pays off for everyone.

Preparations for the May 12-18 tournament are underway. PGA of America CEO Derek Sprague says Charlotte’s commitment to the event is what makes it special. He cited the city’s partnership for everything from the airport to police and fire.

“It’s not just the club. It’s not just the PGA of America. It is everybody working together to make it successful,” he said.

In past major tournaments at Quail Hollow, officials have seen as many as 70% of patrons be from out of town.

Golf has a track record of bringing in big bucks for the Queen City

In 2017, The CRVA says the PGA Championship had a $100 million economic impact with hotel demand up 54% compared to the same period the year before.

And in 2022, the CRVA says the Presidents Cup brought in $131.5 million with more than 145,000 hotel rooms sold during the 6-day event.

“It’s interesting to see when you travel around the world because I have had the great privilege to do with the game particularly Southeast Asia and Europe and you find yourself talking to people. They know Quail Hollow,” club founder Johnny Harris said.

There will be complementary shuttles again this year to get people from parking lots. There will also be a new rideshare entrance. The hope is for world-class hospitality at a world-renowned course with eyes on another big event in the future.

“They want to come back. I think we would want them to come back,” Harris said. “We hope they’ll come back. We want to be part of the game.”

Tickets are already sold out for Saturday. Limited tickets remain for Friday and Sunday.

