PGA Championship ticket sales to begin

CHARLOTTE — Ticket registration for the PGA Championship ended this week, with sales beginning next week and extending through July 31. Selling tickets to fans who preregistered will mark the next step in the countdown to the 2025 tournament at Quail Hollow Club.

Jason Soucy, championship director for the 2025 tournament, told CBJ that most — and, possibly, all — tickets will be sold by the end of July. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the public next month.

Tickets will be sold to various groups of registrants on a rolling basis beginning July 15. Most tickets will be daily tickets rather than weekly ticket books — a major shift from 2017 when Quail Hollow hosted the PGA Championship for the first time.

