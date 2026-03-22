Pharmacist Caroline Eason looks ahead after winning House District 110 primary

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — In one of the biggest upsets in the primary, Caroline Eason defeated longtime incumbent Kelly Hastings in House District 110.

The district coverage includes western Gaston County and part of Cleveland County.

Eason is a pharmacist making her first run for political office. The Political Beat’s Joe Bruno spoke to her about her win and her goals moving forward.

“I really valued representation that would be responsive and listen, because when you’re a representative, it’s your job to represent your entire district, the people of your district, the professions of your district, the interest of your district,” Eason said. “So when people met me with kindness and a listening ear, I was really grateful.”

Eason moves on to the general election. She will face Democrat Mary Silver.

>> Watch Bruno’s full interview with Eason in the video at the top of the page.

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