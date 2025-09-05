Pharmacists in South Carolina pause COVID-19 vaccinations amid FDA confusion

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The FDA recently withdrew emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine, leading to confusion over eligibility and distribution.

The change restricts vaccine eligibility to certain groups, with others requiring a prescription. This has left many pharmacists, including those in South Carolina, uncertain about how to proceed.

“We are holding back until we get a proper guideline on who needs to be vaccinated,” said Nehal Kabrawala, a pharmacist in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Kabrawala, along with other local pharmacists, is waiting for clear guidance from federal authorities before resuming vaccinations. “We are waiting for a green signal. We don’t want there to be a grey area,” he added.

The FDA’s recent decision affects people 65 and older, who are recommended to receive the vaccine. For individuals aged 6 months and above, a prescription or an underlying condition is required for vaccination.

Kabrawala noted that the changes have caused confusion among the public and pharmacies, who are awaiting guidance from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

Until more federal guidance is available, Kabrawala advises people to exercise caution and avoid exposure to individuals who are sick.

In contrast, CVS pharmacies in South Carolina will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible patients, according to a company statement.

