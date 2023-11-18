Pickleball operator enters local market with aim of 20 facilities

CHARLOTTE — Dill Dinkers is set to crack into the Charlotte market with a goal of 20 locations over the next five to seven years.

The Maryland-based pickleball concept has struck a regional development deal with former physical education teacher Mandy Cash, along with her parents, John and Donna Sieverts.

The trio has acquired the rights to a territory of 1 million-plus people. Cash is poised to open a flagship location for the brand in the market — and possibly up to four units total. She’ll then work to attract franchisees and provide support within the territory.

“I think pickleball is a great thing to bring to the community of Charlotte. To help other people open facilities is something I’m really excited to do,” Cash says.

Dill Dinkers looks to meet the growing demand for dedicated indoor pickleball facilities. It creates an environment where players of all ages and skill levels can play, socialize and improve their skills.

