CHARLOTTE — Firefighters sprayed down a pickup truck that caught fire while traveling in south Charlotte.

Channel 9′s photographer arrived at the scene on inbound Rea Road just off I-485 after crews sprayed fire extinguishing foam on the truck.

Pickup truck catches fire traveling down south Charlotte road

According to CMPD’s traffic site, the truck was involved in an accident around 5:30 a.m. on Rea Road at Piper Glen Drive, but it’s unclear exactly what happened.

The inbound lanes of Rea Road, heading into Uptown, are closed while the truck is still on the road.

MEDIC said no one was injured in the accident.

