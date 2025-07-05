Local

Piedmont Lithium puts Kings Mountain site up for sale

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Piedmont Lithium Inc. is looking to sell a large Kings Mountain site that was once a big part of its regional plans.

The company confirmed to the Charlotte Business Journal that it has put up for sale a 60.6-acre site off Battleground Avenue. The site was initially planned to house a conversion plant to support Piedmont’s massive Carolina Lithium mining project in Gaston County. The Belmont-based company has since shifted its plans for the site as it advances the Carolina Lithium project on a conservative timeline.

The site at Battleground Avenue and Dixon Dairy Road is listed for $3.6 million. Entities tied to Piedmont have owned the site since 2019, when it was purchased for $672,000, Cleveland County real estate records show.

