Piedmont Medical Center hosts Robotic Symposium for students

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Piedmont Medical Center is hosting its second annual Robotic Symposium, welcoming over 200 students from York and Lancaster Counties to experience surgical robotic systems firsthand.

The event, taking place Tuesday and Wednesday at the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center, offers students interested in medical, engineering, and STEAM fields the opportunity to interact with three different robotic systems used in surgeries.

Students will be guided by surgeons and experts as they explore the capabilities of these advanced robotic systems. The symposium aims to provide hands-on experience and insight into the technology that assists surgeons in performing various types of surgeries.

The event underscores the importance of technological advances in medical treatments, highlighting how less invasive surgical techniques can lead to quicker recovery times for patients.

The event is designed to inspire the next generation of professionals in the medical and engineering fields.

