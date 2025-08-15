Two high school students win national award for AI project aiding visually impaired

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Two Iredell County students have won a national video contest for their creation using artificial intelligence.

Muhammad Fawwaz and Maxwell Grace from South Iredell High School won the award from the National Eye Institute.

They developed what they called an artificial eye and smart cane, according to the Statesville Record and Landmark.

“It was encouraging to see the device actually helping visually impaired individuals and making an impact on the community of the visually impaired,” Fawwaz and Grace said in an email.

The boys said their goal was to help the visually impaired.

