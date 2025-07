PINEVILLE, N.C. — The town of Pineville will have a new mayor.

The Mecklenburg County Board of Elections says incumbent Mayor David Phillips has withdrawn from the race.

That means his challenger, Amelia Stinson-Wesley, will be the next mayor.

She is currently a member of the town board.

