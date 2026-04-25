Pipe failure causes 4,200-gallon wastewater overflow into Sugar Creek

CHARLOTTE — An estimated 4,200 gallons of untreated wastewater overflowed into Sugar Creek on Friday, Charlotte Water says.

The wastewater reached Sugar Creek in the Catawba River Watershed near 3315 Scott Futrell Drive, and Charlotte Water crews responded on Friday.

Officials said the overflow was caused by a pipe failure.

Charlotte Water asked that people be mindful of what they put down drains.

“A majority of wastewater overflows can be prevented with your help,” said Cam Coley, spokesperson at Charlotte Water. “Anything put in plumbing or a manhole can cause wastewater overflows, spilling raw sewage into your street, your creek or even inside your own home. Even products labeled as ‘flushable’ do not breakdown [sic] in the sewer system and can contribute to clogging.”

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