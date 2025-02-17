Pipe failure dumps 112,000 gallons of raw sewage into local creek

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Water crews said a pipe failure dumped more than 100,000 gallons of raw sewage into Sugar Creek.

The overflow Sunday was at the Sugar Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Crews shut the flow down within three minutes but not before 112,000 gallons reached the creek.

That water eventually goes to the Catawba River watershed.

“A majority of wastewater overflows can be prevented with your help,” said Cam Coley, spokesperson at Charlotte Water. “Anything put in plumbing or a manhole can cause wastewater overflows, spilling raw sewage into your street, your creek or even inside your own home. Even products labeled as ‘flushable’ do not break down in the sewer system and can contribute to clogging.”

How You Can Help:

Toss in the trash: paper towels, wipes, hair, cotton swabs, feminine products, dental floss, coffee grounds, and excess food.

Toss in the toilet: only toilet paper.

Kitchen sink: soap suds, small amounts of food from plate, and liquids (no fats, oils, or grease).

Take to a full-service recycling center: used and expired oils and grease.

Suspect a sewage spill? Call 311 or 704-336-7600. We respond 24 hours a day.

