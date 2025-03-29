Plan for apartments, retail and more in Huntersville gets key nod

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Huntersville Planning Board has narrowly recommended approval for a large mixed-use project in the town.

The body on March 25 voted 4-3 to endorse Peak Development’s rezoning request for a 21.3-acre site at 17220 Old Statesville Road. The Charlotte-based developer is seeking the approval to facilitate a project named Station South. The development calls for 348 residential units and around 25,000 square feet of commercial space, documents show.

The vote is a key step in the approvals process. The planning board makes recommendations on rezoning requests to the town’s board of commissioners, which has final authority on the matter. The commissioners are tentatively scheduled to consider a decision on April 22.

The planning board joins Huntersville’s planning staff in supporting Peak Development’s plans, which aim to capitalize on proximity to the proposed Red Line commuter rail. The rail line would run from uptown to northern Mecklenburg County.

