Planned water outage to disrupt service for south Charlotte residents

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Water is planning a water outage Tuesday morning in south Charlotte.

Officials say it will start at 9 a.m. and affect the Barton View Boulevard area, near Old Pineville Road.

The outage is expected to last six to eight hours, according to Charlotte Water.

Officials are urging residents to prepare ahead of time by storing water for use throughout the day. For reference, it takes two gallons of water to flush a toilet.

Charlotte Water will update residents when the water is back on.

